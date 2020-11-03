Report: Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle Out Indefinitely For 49ersThe San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle.

Big Days From Wilson, Metcalf Lead Seahawks Past 49ers 37-27Russell Wilson threw four more touchdown passes, two to DK Metcalf, and the Seattle Seahawks rebounded from their first loss of the season with a resounding 37-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Raiders Overcome Windy, Wintry Weather To Beat Browns 16-6Carr threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow early in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals in nasty conditions and the Raiders controlled the clock in a 16-6 win over Cleveland.

49ers Activate Tevin Coleman, K'Waun Williams From IRThe San Francisco 49ers have activated running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback K’Waun Williams from the injured reserve list.