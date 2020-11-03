  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest Election Day news from around the greater-Sacramento region:

8:37 a.m.

Californians who received vote-by-mail and have yet to deliver them can drop them off at a polling place or ballot drop box on Tuesday.

Still, the California voter registrar’s office says vote-by-mail ballots will be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and are received by the county elections office at the most 17 days later.

Ballot drop-off boxes will be open only until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the same time polling places will close to anyone not already in line.

7 a.m.

The polls are now open for in-person voting in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom started his morning with a tweet, writing “Every last vote must be counted.”

Notably, California is one of several states in the nation where voters can register in person at a polling place. People who have yet to vote or weren’t registered can show up to their polling place, register and vote.

MORE: Find Your Polling Place

Newsom also reminded Californians heading to polling places to bring a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The polls in California will close at 8 p.m., but people who were in line by then are urged to stay in line as they will still be able to vote.

