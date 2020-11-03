SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest Election Day news from around the greater-Sacramento region:

8:37 a.m.

Californians who received vote-by-mail and have yet to deliver them can drop them off at a polling place or ballot drop box on Tuesday.

It’s officially Election Day! If you haven’t yet mailed in or dropped off your completed Vote by Mail ballot, swing by one of our 58 Ballot Drop Boxes. Want to vote in person? Visit any of our 84 Vote Centers. Find your closest Ballot Drop Box/Vote Center:https://t.co/vzRlYiIBcU pic.twitter.com/2CfwXxKzji — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) November 3, 2020

Still, the California voter registrar’s office says vote-by-mail ballots will be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and are received by the county elections office at the most 17 days later.

Ballot drop-off boxes will be open only until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the same time polling places will close to anyone not already in line.

7 a.m.

The polls are now open for in-person voting in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom started his morning with a tweet, writing “Every last vote must be counted.”

Every last vote must be counted. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2020

Notably, California is one of several states in the nation where voters can register in person at a polling place. People who have yet to vote or weren’t registered can show up to their polling place, register and vote.

MORE: Find Your Polling Place

Newsom also reminded Californians heading to polling places to bring a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The polls in California will close at 8 p.m., but people who were in line by then are urged to stay in line as they will still be able to vote.