SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest Election Day news from around the greater-Sacramento region:

5:44 p.m.

Some supporters of President Trump have gathered for a rally at the State Capitol in downtown Sacramento.

4:49 p.m.

Officials have confirmed multiple instances of electioneering in Citrus Heights Tuesday. Both incidents ended peacefully.

Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes said the first instance happened around 11 a.m. at the Citrus Heights City Hall. A woman was reportedly telling people to take off their masks and to chant “Trump.” Because the woman was within 100 feet of the voting center, she was violating the electioneering code. Citrus Heights police were called after poll workers asked the woman multiple times to move beyond 100 feet, and officials say she moved before officers arrived.

The second incident happened later in the afternoon. Citrus Heights police confirm two men were standing outside a different vote center wearing Trump t-shirts. Officials asked the men to leave and they complied.

In the third instance of electioneering, officials said men wearing Trump gear set up chairs in the parking lot of the Citrus Heights Community Church and drank non-alcoholic beer. The men reportedly heckled voters and were asked to leave.

Haynes said officials believe the same men created a disturbance at the Orangevale Parks and Recreation building by drinking and pouring non-alcoholic beer inside.

2:39 p.m.

Sacramento County elections officials are warning that some vote centers are seeing very long lines.

The following in-person voting sites, as of early Tuesday afternoon, are reporting long lines: Sylvan Oaks Library, Hillsdale Baptist, Depot Building, Koreana, APAPA, Citrus Heights Fellowship, Orangevale CC, South Natomas Library, Robertson CC, University of Phoenix and the North Highlands-Antelope Library.

Please use alternative locations near these. For a full list of locations visit the website: https://t.co/vzRlYiIBcU — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) November 3, 2020

People are being urged to use alternative sites that are near those voting centers.

A full list of voting sites can be found on the Sacramento County website: https://elections.saccounty.net/votecenters/pages/locations.aspx.

There are more than 84 vote centers and 58 ballot drop boxes across Sacramento County.

At Sacramento County Elections Office. Lines about 45 minutes long to cast ballot here right now. pic.twitter.com/2ha6tryQlF — stevelarge (@largesteven) November 3, 2020

11:59 a.m.

An election worker at the Escalon Voter Service Center has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.

The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters confirmed the positive test, saying that they were informed of the positive test on Tuesday morning before polls opened.

Officials say the voter service center where the person has been working was still open by 7 a.m. for voters to drop off ballots. In-person voting at the center also reopened by 8:30 a.m. after a deep cleaning of the facility.

A total of 16 staff members identified as having worked with the person who tested positive are now under quarantine.

10:45 a.m.

Like many NBA arenas around the country, the Golden 1 Center has been transformed into a polling place for Election Day.

Spurred by the players’ social justice drive as the season resumed after being delayed due to the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, several arenas are serving as temporary voting centers.

Had to take my car to the shop this morning for an emergency issue. So I jogged 2 miles to the Vote Center at @Golden1Center. Took me less than 20 minutes to run and less than 10 minutes to vote. No line. Reminding me it’s a damn shame what some have to go through to participate. pic.twitter.com/vRtRR9tBWm — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) November 3, 2020

The large space allows for social distancing guidelines to be easily enforced.

Golden 1 Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., like all polling places, on Tuesday. Free parking is available in the Downtown West Garage for voters.

8:37 a.m.

Californians who received vote-by-mail and have yet to deliver them can drop them off at a polling place or ballot drop box on Tuesday.

It’s officially Election Day! If you haven’t yet mailed in or dropped off your completed Vote by Mail ballot, swing by one of our 58 Ballot Drop Boxes. Want to vote in person? Visit any of our 84 Vote Centers. Find your closest Ballot Drop Box/Vote Center:https://t.co/vzRlYiIBcU pic.twitter.com/2CfwXxKzji — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) November 3, 2020

Still, the California voter registrar’s office says vote-by-mail ballots will be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and are received by the county elections office at the most 17 days later.

Ballot drop-off boxes will be open only until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the same time polling places will close to anyone not already in line.

7 a.m.

The polls are now open for in-person voting in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom started his morning with a tweet, writing “Every last vote must be counted.”

Every last vote must be counted. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2020

Notably, California is one of several states in the nation where voters can register in person at a polling place. People who have yet to vote or weren’t registered can show up to their polling place, register and vote.

Newsom also reminded Californians heading to polling places to bring a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The polls in California will close at 8 p.m., but people who were in line by then are urged to stay in line as they will still be able to vote.