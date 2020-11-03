SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The latest Election Day news from around the greater-Sacramento region:

Wednesday 11/4 12:03 a.m.

Democrat Josh Harder won reelection to U.S. House in California’s 10th Congressional District.

11:30 p.m.

Californians rejected several propositions Tuesday night, including a measure that would have allowed cities to expand rent control, Proposition 21. Additionally, Proposition 20, which would have blunted criminal justice changes designed to ease mass incarceration by reducing penalties and allowing for earlier release was rejected along with Proposition 23, the state requirement for kidney dialysis.

Voters did pass Proposition 17, which will change the state Constitution to allow an estimated 50,000 felons to vote, and Proposition 22, which allows Uber, Lyft, other app delivery services to keep drivers classified as independent contractors.

The other propositions were too close to call Tuesday night.

10:46 p.m.

The current mayors in Elk Grove and Stockton may lose their seats after the election. Both races are showing the incumbents trailing behind their opponents.

Elk Grove Unified Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen appears to be taking the lead over incumbent Mayor Steve Ly. Singh-Allen is leading by nearly 5,000 votes over Ly.

In Stockton, Mayor Michael Tubbs is trailing a few hundred votes behind his opponent Kevin J Lincoln II.

Officials have not counted all of the ballots yet, and there has not been a winner declared in either race.

10:19 p.m.

With nearly half of California precincts reporting, here are the latest results on some California Propositions.

California voters have rejected a ballot measure to require a doctor or highly trained nurse at each of California’s 600 dialysis clinics. With more than 9 million votes tallied Tuesday, Proposition 23 had just 37% of votes. It drew more than $110 million in spending. Opponents, financed by dialysis clinic companies, say it would mandate that between two and three doctors at every facility, creating a financial burden that could lead some clinics to close.

Proposition 23 was the second attempt by unions representing health care workers to increase the regulation of dialysis clinics in California.

Voters appear split on a pair of propositions, 17 and 18, that would expand voting rights in the state.

8:42 p.m.

In early returns, Measure A is trailing 57%-42% in Sacramento. If passed, the Strong Mayor proposal would overhaul the city’s charter, giving more power to the mayor’s office.

On Tuesday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg spoke with CBS13 about the ballot measure.

“I am very optimistic about Measure A. I believe it’s the right thing for the city. We should modernize our government to meet the great challenges and opportunities we face in our city. I didn’t think I would want to take on this battle, but I’m glad I did,” Steinberg said.

8:32 p.m.

8 p.m.

The polls are closed in California while some voters are still waiting in line to cast their ballots.

As counties begin to process their votes, CBS News projects that Joe Biden won California.

7:10 p.m.

With less than an hour until the polls close, there are still long lines at voting centers around the greater-Sacramento region. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

In Sacramento County, some locations are seeing surges of in-person voting while other centers, like the Golden 1 Center, have been fairly empty all day.

In San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, there are several voting centers with lines wrapped around buildings.

5:44 p.m.

Some supporters of President Trump have gathered for a rally at the State Capitol in downtown Sacramento.

4:49 p.m.

Officials have confirmed multiple instances of electioneering in Citrus Heights Tuesday. Both incidents ended peacefully.

Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes said the first instance happened around 11 a.m. at the Citrus Heights City Hall. A woman was reportedly telling people to take off their masks and to chant “Trump.” Because the woman was within 100 feet of the voting center, she was violating the electioneering code. Citrus Heights police were called after poll workers asked the woman multiple times to move beyond 100 feet, and officials say she moved before officers arrived.

The second incident happened later in the afternoon. Citrus Heights police confirm two men were standing outside a different vote center wearing Trump t-shirts. Officials asked the men to leave and they complied.

In the third instance of electioneering, officials said men wearing Trump gear set up chairs in the parking lot of the Citrus Heights Community Church and drank non-alcoholic beer. The men reportedly heckled voters and were asked to leave.

Haynes said officials believe the same men created a disturbance at the Orangevale Parks and Recreation building by drinking and pouring non-alcoholic beer inside.

2:39 p.m.

Sacramento County elections officials are warning that some vote centers are seeing very long lines.

The following in-person voting sites, as of early Tuesday afternoon, are reporting long lines: Sylvan Oaks Library, Hillsdale Baptist, Depot Building, Koreana, APAPA, Citrus Heights Fellowship, Orangevale CC, South Natomas Library, Robertson CC, University of Phoenix and the North Highlands-Antelope Library.

People are being urged to use alternative sites that are near those voting centers.

A full list of voting sites can be found on the Sacramento County website: https://elections.saccounty.net/votecenters/pages/locations.aspx.

There are more than 84 vote centers and 58 ballot drop boxes across Sacramento County.

11:59 a.m.

An election worker at the Escalon Voter Service Center has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.

The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters confirmed the positive test, saying that they were informed of the positive test on Tuesday morning before polls opened.

Officials say the voter service center where the person has been working was still open by 7 a.m. for voters to drop off ballots. In-person voting at the center also reopened by 8:30 a.m. after a deep cleaning of the facility.

A total of 16 staff members identified as having worked with the person who tested positive are now under quarantine.

10:45 a.m.

Like many NBA arenas around the country, the Golden 1 Center has been transformed into a polling place for Election Day.

Spurred by the players’ social justice drive as the season resumed after being delayed due to the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, several arenas are serving as temporary voting centers.

The large space allows for social distancing guidelines to be easily enforced.

Golden 1 Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., like all polling places, on Tuesday. Free parking is available in the Downtown West Garage for voters.

8:37 a.m.

Californians who received vote-by-mail and have yet to deliver them can drop them off at a polling place or ballot drop box on Tuesday.

Still, the California voter registrar’s office says vote-by-mail ballots will be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and are received by the county elections office at the most 17 days later.

Ballot drop-off boxes will be open only until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the same time polling places will close to anyone not already in line.

7 a.m.

The polls are now open for in-person voting in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom started his morning with a tweet, writing “Every last vote must be counted.”

Notably, California is one of several states in the nation where voters can register in person at a polling place. People who have yet to vote or weren’t registered can show up to their polling place, register and vote.

Newsom also reminded Californians heading to polling places to bring a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The polls in California will close at 8 p.m., but people who were in line by then are urged to stay in line as they will still be able to vote.