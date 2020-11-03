SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Joseph DeAngelo, the confessed Golden State Killer, has been transferred to a state prison facility.

Sources confirm to CBS13 that DeAngelo was transferred out of Sacramento County Jail to North Kern State Prison on Tuesday morning.

A new photo of DeAngelo taken at the time of his transfer was also released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

DeAngelo, 74, had pleaded guilty back in June to more than a dozen murders and rape-related charges. The plea deal meant that he avoided the death penalty and will instead serve multiple life in prison sentences.

During the trial, DeAngelo also publicly admitted to dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.

Prosecutors called the scale of the violence “simply staggering” – with the spree encompassing 87 victims at 53 crime scenes spanning 11 California counties.

The facility where DeAngelo was transfered to on Tuesday will process him and help officials determine where he will placed permanently, based of factors like security, medical, psychiatric and program needs.