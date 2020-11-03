  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    09:30 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Manteca News

MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca police say officers made two arrests for weapons charges within a half an hour late Monday night.

The first arrest happened just after 11 p.m. Police say an officer pulled someone over along the 500 block of Moffat Boulevard for an unspecified reason. The driver was found to be a 19-year-old Stockton resident Shemar Jones – and a loaded handgun was allegedly found with him.

Jones was arrested of being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other related charges.

Just a half an hour later, police say a different officer pulled over someone near E. North Street and Cottage Avenue. The driver was soon identified as 30-year-old San Francisco resident Lafranz Henderson.

More from CBS Sacramento:

With Henderson being on probation, officers searched his vehicle and a loaded handgun was allegedly found under the driver’s seat.

Henderson has been arrested and is also facing being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply