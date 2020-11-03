MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca police say officers made two arrests for weapons charges within a half an hour late Monday night.
The first arrest happened just after 11 p.m. Police say an officer pulled someone over along the 500 block of Moffat Boulevard for an unspecified reason. The driver was found to be a 19-year-old Stockton resident Shemar Jones – and a loaded handgun was allegedly found with him.
Jones was arrested of being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other related charges.
Just a half an hour later, police say a different officer pulled over someone near E. North Street and Cottage Avenue. The driver was soon identified as 30-year-old San Francisco resident Lafranz Henderson.
With Henderson being on probation, officers searched his vehicle and a loaded handgun was allegedly found under the driver’s seat.
Henderson has been arrested and is also facing being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges.