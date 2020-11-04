Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Although thousands of ballots have been tallied in Sacramento and San Joaquin counties, thousands more remain to be counted.
In Sacramento County, 342,756 ballots have been counted, with 372,300 ballots left, county election officials say. The next round of results is expected to be announced on Friday at 4 p.m.
In San Joaquin County where there are 365,839 registered voters, so far, 143,761 ballots have been counted. Here’s a look at which ballots still need to be tallied, according to officials:
- Most ballots cast in-person at voter service centers between October 31 through November 2,
- Vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail on or after Friday, October 30.
- Vote-by-mail ballots dropped off at voter service centers or drop boxes after Thursday, October 29
- Conditional voter registration or provisional ballots
The next round of results in that county is expected to be announced on Thursday at 9 p.m.
