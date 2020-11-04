Although the U.S. presidential election is still too close to call, anticipating a win, former VP Joe Biden and running mate California Senator Kamala Harris have launched the Biden-Harris transition website.

NEW: The Biden-Harris Transition website has launched: https://t.co/26As7uEfzR — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) November 4, 2020

At currently just one page, the website features a photo of Biden and says Harris and Biden are preparing in the event that they win.

“The American people will determine who will serve as the next President of the United States. Votes are still being counted in several states around the country. The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice — and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden‑Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One.”

It offers the same message in Spanish.

Biden was optimistic Wednesday on the outlook of the yet-to-be-called presidential election as votes continue to be counted.

“Every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever,” Biden said in remarks from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden stopped short of declaring victory, but said, “I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”