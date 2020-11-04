PATTERSON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a crash off of Interstate 5 near Patterson that left two people dead over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, Sunday night, officers responded to a reported accident north of Diablo Grande Parkway.

As officers discovered, a 1998 Mitsubishi was driving southbound on I-5 when, for an unknown reason, it turned to the right and went off the roadway. It continued out of control down an embankment and then overturned.

Both the driver and a passenger were ejected when the car overturned, officers say.

Further, officers say the crash ignited a large grass fire in the area.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. Their names and ages have not been released at this point.

Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.