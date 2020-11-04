GOLD RUN (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ronin is being credited with helping catch a suspect who ran after a chase on Interstate 80 in the High Country last week.

The department says, back on Oct. 30 around 11:30 p.m., deputies were involved in a high-speed chase on westbound I-80 near Gold Run. Eventually, a deputy was able to throw out a spike strip and disable the car near the Weimar Institute.

Deputies say the driver wasn’t done running yet, however. After the car was disabled, he got out and ran into a nearby wooded area.

With the help of a law enforcement aircraft, a perimeter was established in the area and deputies kept ordering the suspect to surrender.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Eventually, K9 Ronin was let out and made quick work of catching the suspect – Plinio Calderon.

Exactly what prompted the chase in the first place is unclear, but deputies say Calderon already had an outstanding felony warrant for theft of a motor vehicle. Deputies also allegedly found a pistol magazine in his pocket and a loaded pistol on the ground near him.