RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A man barricaded himself inside a Rancho Cordova hotel room Wednesday after reportedly setting off the smoke alarm.
Guests at the La Quinta Inn and Suites near Folsom Boulevard were forced to evacuate as water flooded the rooms and hallways, pouring from the fourth-floor balcony.
The subject came out after a 90-minute standoff. The man was arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for felony vandalism and a felony probation violation.
Police say the room was damaged but there were no signs of the fire. The incident is still under investigation.