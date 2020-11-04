GENERAL ELECTION:Results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
By Elisabeth Smith
Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A man barricaded himself inside a Rancho Cordova hotel room Wednesday after reportedly setting off the smoke alarm.

credit: Rancho Cordova Police Department

Guests at the La Quinta Inn and Suites near Folsom Boulevard were forced to evacuate as water flooded the rooms and hallways, pouring from the fourth-floor balcony.

The subject came out after a 90-minute standoff. The man was arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for felony vandalism and a felony probation violation.

Police say the room was damaged but there were no signs of the fire. The incident is still under investigation.

 

 

