OAKDALE (CBS13) — An Oakdale man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Katrina Allen in September.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Stephen Frederick was arrested at a residence in the 100 block of Poplar Street around 11:30 a.m. with the assistance of the SWAT team.
Detectives believe Frederick shot 39-year-old Katrina Allen on September 26. Oakdale police officers were called to the Oak Valley Hospital the night Allen was admitted with a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.
The next morning, Stanislaus County detectives learned she had been shot in the 2300 block of Twildo Road.
The investigation into Allen’s death is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Silva at 209-525-7091.