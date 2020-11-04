Day Before Thursday Night Matchup Against Packers, 49ers Player Tests Positive For CoronavirusThe San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility following a positive test for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Damien Harris Settling Into Lead Back Role For PatriotsThe Patriots leaned on their rushing attack Sunday and Harris appears to have taken the role of lead back.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle Out Indefinitely For 49ersThe San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle.

Big Days From Wilson, Metcalf Lead Seahawks Past 49ers 37-27Russell Wilson threw four more touchdown passes, two to DK Metcalf, and the Seattle Seahawks rebounded from their first loss of the season with a resounding 37-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.