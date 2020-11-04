GENERAL ELECTION:Results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Police Shooting, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police officers responding to reports of a stabbing opened fire at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Officers were called to an apartment on Park City Court in the Pocket neighborhood around 8 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. Police say a shooting occurred at some point after officers arrived. No officers were hurt.

The police department says officers are investigating the incident. No other injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Parts of Corporate Way and Greenhaven Drive were blocked off due to the heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply