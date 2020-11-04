Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police officers responding to reports of a stabbing opened fire at an apartment complex Wednesday night.
Officers were called to an apartment on Park City Court in the Pocket neighborhood around 8 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. Police say a shooting occurred at some point after officers arrived. No officers were hurt.
The police department says officers are investigating the incident. No other injuries have been confirmed at this time.
Parts of Corporate Way and Greenhaven Drive were blocked off due to the heavy police presence.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.