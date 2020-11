Proposition 25 has failed.

This means that some people will continue to pay bail to be released from jail before trial. Other people could continue to be released without paying bail. Fees may continue to be charged as a condition of release.

The AP declared the proposition failed early Wednesday afternoon with a 55.42% “No” to 44.58% “Yes” vote, with 71.61% of precincts reporting.

See how Californians voted for the other propositions.