YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Yolo County may be in danger of moving backward in the state’s reopening plan.

Numbers have been rising and if it keeps up, the county could go back to the most restrictive purple tier as soon as next week.

Yolo County Health officials say social gatherings are the predominant source of COVID-19 cases in the area. They are asking residents to avoid large gatherings to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The county’s metrics increased to meet the more restrictive purple tier for the week ending October 24, with an adjusted case rate of 7.2%. If the county continues to meet purple tier metrics next week, it could move back to move back as early as November 10.

The move could force local businesses including retail, museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theaters, gyms and restaurants to close indoor operations.

If the county moves backward in the reopening tiers, schools that have already reopened for in-person learning will not be required to close, but schools that have not yet opened will have to get a waiver under the purple tier or wait until the county moves back to the red tier to reopen.

To avoid that move back, the county is advising residents to limit gatherings to three households, wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing from people outside of your household and stay home if you are sick or high risk.