ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Rocklin Unified School district is being sued by the Rocklin teachers association.

The Rocklin Teachers Professional Association filed a lawsuit saying the district is putting the health and safety of students at risk after reopening for in-person learning six weeks ago. The second class-action grievance filed by the RTPA claims the district failed to follow safety protocols that both parties agree upon in early August.

In a statement, RTPA president Travis Mougeotte said, “We jointly agreed that without rapid testing available and in order to protect our students and staff while reopening in the distance learning hybrid model for on-campus instruction, that all students and staff exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms would be sent home with a recommendation for testing. It is crucial that the safety of our educators, staff, students, and community remain a top priority as we continue to educate our students throughout this pandemic in the safest possible environment.”

CBS13 has reached out to the district for comment.

When students returned to campus in late September, the school leaders said there are mandatory masks, social distancing, and no lockers. Students were also required to wipe down their desks at the beginning and end of each class.

School officials also set up a “Covid Hotline” for contact tracing and to make sure parents know what to do if their children develop any symptoms.

This is a developing story.

