WEIMAR (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in finding the people suspected of shooting into a Placer County home on Monday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Applegate and Rigby roads in the community of Weimar.

At least one gunshot entered the home, but deputies say no one was struck.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives have released surveillance photos of the vehicle the suspects took off in after the incident. It’s described as a dark blue, 2016 or newer Subaru Impreza with aftermarket wheels and a spoiler.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Only a vague description of the suspects has been given at this point, but detectives say they’re looking for two men, one white and one Asian, in their mid-20s.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (530) 889-7849.