TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning in the Lake Tahoe, Truckee area Thursday evening into Friday morning. The warning is set to expire just hours before incoming snow.

Denise Sullivan has lived in Truckee for more than 40 years. The changing weather conditions keep her family ready.

“My husband and everybody is cleaning up all the pine needles in our yard and getting our snowblower out,” she said.

In an already dangerous fire season, many are wondering if the current threat will be the last. Though it’s not known, what is for certain is people are preparing for whatever comes.

READ ALSO: Winter Storm Could Bring Several Inches Of Snow To Foothills This Weekend

“The weather can change in a heartbeat and it has. I’ve seen it so many years do that. It’s getting more and more like that every year. It’s unpredictable,” said Kevin Kennerson.

A possibility of fire and ice throughout the next few days is keeping people on their toes.

“First aid kit, water, we have an RV and so that’s all packed so we can get in throw our stuff in and drive away,” Sullivan explained.