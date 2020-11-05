Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A 30-year-old man from Auburn was killed late Wednesday morning after his pickup truck crashed off the road, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says a green pickup swerved off of southbound Auburn Folsom Road, near the Auburn and Newcastle city limits, and crashed head-on into a tree.
The driver was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after the crash, but he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this point.
Officers note that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.
Exactly why the driver swerved is unclear at this point.