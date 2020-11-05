Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in south Sacramento early Thursday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 1 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a person possibly found dead along the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Deputies found an unresponsive man with an undetermined injury to his upper body. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene.
Exactly how the man died is now under investigation, but homicide detectives are on the case.
The man’s identity has not been released at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.