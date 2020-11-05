GENERAL ELECTION:Results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Sacramento County, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in south Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 1 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a person possibly found dead along the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Deputies found an unresponsive man with an undetermined injury to his upper body. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene.

Exactly how the man died is now under investigation, but homicide detectives are on the case.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The man’s identity has not been released at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.

Comments

Leave a Reply