NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — A Nevada City man who has been protesting in a tree for days has finally come down.

The man, dubbed “Tarzan” by the group Saving Nevada City Trees, climbed up in the tree last Friday and created a makeshift treehouse. The group was trying to prevent Pacific Gas and Electric from cutting down the tree for fire safety purposes. What started as a push to save 16 Nevada County trees came down to one.

PG&E said it will continue its tree removal work to mitigate fire hazards, but has agreed to remove only the top part of the tree Tarzan protested in, reducing the height of the tree to 90 feet.

The utility has also agreed not to press charges against Tarzan, whose real name is Brandon Jonutz, for protesting in the tree. As a result of the agreement, Jonutz agreed to leave the tree on Thursday.