SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento police officer responding to a stabbing shot and killed a suspect in a Pocket neighborhood apartment complex Wednesday night.
Sacramento police say were called to an apartment on Park City Court around 8 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. A person who had been stabbed multiple times was found on the floor surrounded by a large amount of blood, police say.
Officers say the suspect was still threatening the victim with a knife. It was at this point that at least one officer shot the suspect, police say.
The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police have not released the suspect’s identity at this point in the investigation.
No officers were hurt in the incident, police say. The stabbing victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say video and audio from officer body and dash cameras will be released within 30 days, pursuant to the city’s Use Of Force policy.
Yes , Sacramento PD has killed a man once again!