ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are looking for an armed man who robbed a store with a machete Wednesday night.
The incident happened near the 100 block of Cirby Way around 9 p.m. Police say the man, identified as John Bontemps, brandished a machete while arguing with a store clerk then vandalized the store and a vehicle outside.
Bontemps is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for armed robbery, vehicle burglary, and possibly other charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.