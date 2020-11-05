COVID-19:See the latest COVID-19 statistics in the greater Sacramento area and neighboring counties.
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Flu, Flu Vaccine

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sleep Train Arena – at least, its parking lot – is being reawakened for one more thing: a free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic.

The old home of the Sacramento Kings had been repurposed earlier this year as a surge hospital as local leaders braced for the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the grounds are set to be used again this weekend. With the help of the Kings, Sacramento County Public Health will be giving out 1,000 flu vaccinations for free.

The free vaccination clinic is one of several the county has undertaken this week to try and stem the anticipated “twindemic” of coronavirus and the flu as temperatures start to fall.

Vaccinations will be given out on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People will need to use the entrance for Toll Plaza 9.

 

