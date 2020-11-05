SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sleep Train Arena – at least, its parking lot – is being reawakened for one more thing: a free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic.

The old home of the Sacramento Kings had been repurposed earlier this year as a surge hospital as local leaders braced for the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be free flu vaccination clinics on 11/3, 2 – 6 p.m. at Cordova High School; 11/4, 2 – 6 p.m. at Courtland Fire District; and 11/7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Sleep Train Arena (Drive Thru).

Learn more: https://t.co/6uN6pTsdLS pic.twitter.com/pLyXWTz2h8 — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) November 2, 2020

Now, the grounds are set to be used again this weekend. With the help of the Kings, Sacramento County Public Health will be giving out 1,000 flu vaccinations for free.

The free vaccination clinic is one of several the county has undertaken this week to try and stem the anticipated “twindemic” of coronavirus and the flu as temperatures start to fall.

Vaccinations will be given out on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People will need to use the entrance for Toll Plaza 9.