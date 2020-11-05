SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters responding to an underground pipe fire in Sacramento discovered signs that people were living there, authorities say.
Sacramento Fire says crews responded to the scene on Power Inn Road, just north of Fruitridge Road, a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of smoke coming from a manhole cover.
At the scene, firefighters discovered that the smoke was coming from a large underground drainage pipe.
The flames turned out to be coming from smoldering trash inside the pipe – prompting special rescue equipment to be brought to the scene due to the possibility of people still being inside. However, no victims were ever found.
Firefighters believe people were living in the underground pipe.
All lanes of Power Inn Road in the area have since been reopened.