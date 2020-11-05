OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) — The Sierra Foothills are under a winter storm watch this weekend, as colder temperatures move into the region.

Some spots could see as much as a foot of snow.

“I’m super stoked, should be radical. Maybe enough to get some shred on,” said Nikki Peterman, who works at a winery at the resort.

It may be the quiet weeks before ski season officially starts at Squaw Valley.

“Right now, it still feels like almost summer,” said Ming Wu, who lives locally.

But the energy level is getting louder by the hour.

“I can’t wait like truly, it should have been here yesterday,” said Patrick Hehir, a Squaw Valley employee.

The National Weather Service is expecting three to eight inches at above 5,000 feet. The prospect of some decent pileup, has locals making plans to break out the snowboards.

“Building up a little jump if there’s enough snow, a couple of little rails, do a little snowboarding,” Peterman said.

The snowy weather is expected to move in Friday morning and continue until Sunday morning. The colder temperatures will help preserve man-made snow at the resort ahead of opening day later this month.

“You need the consistent cold temperatures because if you don’t get that whatever, you produce it just melts away,” Hehir said.

Ski season goes on but will look a bit different this year.

On their website, Squaw Valley said they’ve invested roughly $1 million to increase physical distancing and sanitizing throughout the facility, things like more outdoor seating and sanitizing sprayers.

“It’s a whole new year and I just hope everyone can be safe,” Wu said.