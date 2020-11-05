WOODLAND (CBS13) – Yolo County election officials are saying an estimated record number of votes were cast in the county during Tuesday’s election.

The county says it received 99,576 ballots, which is approximately 83% voter turnout, according to a statement from the county’s election office. That’s a 7 percent increase over the previous presidential election.

Here’s what Jesse Salinas, the Yolo County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters, said about the higher numbers:

“Over the past 30 years, we have hovered around a 76% registered voter turnout for Presidential elections, so these numbers are historic. Staff has been busy processing the very high volume of Election Day Vote-by-Mail submittals that were returned via Ballot Drop Box and the Voter Assistance Centers in order to report accurate election results as soon as possible.”

At around noon Thursday, the county estimated there were 37,988 ballots that still needed to be processed. Here is a breakdown of those ballots:

35,684 vote by mail ballots, including those forwarded from other counties.

222 provisional ballots

1,518 conditional voter registration provisional ballots

384 ballots in the “other” category, which include unprocessed ballots that require further review or are damaged and need to be remade.

The next update on election results will be given Friday at 4 p.m.

More from CBS Sacramento: