SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After dodging bullets at a stoplight while pieces of a mirror flew into her car, one mother spoke out following a roadway shooting in North Sacramento.

“As I was sitting there as they are shooting, I felt about five little things hit me because my window was down,” said the woman, who wanted to keep her identity concealed for safety reasons.

With part of a bullet still lodged in her mirror, the mother said she thought she had been shot. She said pieces of her mirror came flying towards her after her car was hit.

The woman told CBS13 she was waiting to turn left on Norwood Avenue towards Interstate 80 when she suddenly found herself dodging bullets.

“I just had so many different feelings like why this person is shooting at me or who are they shooting at,” she said.

The mother described the suspect vehicle as a white sedan with tinted windows speeding out of a gas station nearly hitting her and other cars. She said she heard six to seven gunshots.

She said the car took off – at one point, it was driving on the wrong side of the road and sped through a red light.

The mother said she reported the shooting to police after seeing our story about a similar shooting on I-80, also near Norwood Avenue, where a mother’s car was shot at while her baby boy was in the back seat.

“Saw the passenger window go down, the last I remember was just the glass flying everywhere,” the mother described.

According to Sacramento police, incidents of this nature are often reported either by the victim, a witness or someone who heard gunshots.

For this mother, she’s hoping that by sharing what happened, police will find out who pulled out a gun and began firing.

“It’s just out of control,” she said.

Right now, it’s not known if the two shootings are connected.