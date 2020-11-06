ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, North Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol officer is okay after someone slammed into their SUV in North Sacramento Friday.

The officer had pulled a driver over for selling jewelry on the side of the freeway when another driver rear-ended him. The crash happened near the area where westbound Business 80 transitions to Auburn Boulevard.

Officials say the officer was outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver that crashed into the CHP vehicle suffered minor injuries, officials said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply