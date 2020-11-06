Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol officer is okay after someone slammed into their SUV in North Sacramento Friday.
The officer had pulled a driver over for selling jewelry on the side of the freeway when another driver rear-ended him. The crash happened near the area where westbound Business 80 transitions to Auburn Boulevard.
Officials say the officer was outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The driver that crashed into the CHP vehicle suffered minor injuries, officials said.
