RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A jury convicted a Sacramento County man of first-degree murder and attempted voluntary manslaughter, which both occurred within a span of 5 months in Rancho Cordova.
Akeim McFadden is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11 and faces 98 years to life in prison, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
On November 19, 2019, McFadden shot and killed 47-year-old George Nixon while Nixon was sleeping inside of a tent in the backyard of a Rancho Cordova home along Starrlyn Way, the DA said.
A few months prior on June 24, 2019, McFadden shot another victim in the stomach over a bicycle along Aries Way. The victim, who was 36 at the time, survived their injuries, officials said.
Investigators matched shell casings found at both crime scenes. McFadden was also convicted of two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.