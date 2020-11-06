RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A man was convicted of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Rio Linda, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Joshua Imber faces 81 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2021.

Imber told his ex-girlfriend on Sept. 27, 2017, that he was contemplating suicide and aid he was going to shoot her new boyfriend at the time, Charles Dynes, the DA said.

Not long after, Imber went to his ex-girlfriend’s home and fired seven shots at Dynes in her driveway, officials said. Imber struck Dynes multiple times, including once in the head.

Authorities arrested Imber the next morning in Corning, Calif., where the firearm was also located in his vehicle.

Prior to the first-degree murder conviction, Imber pleaded guilty on Oct. 23, 2020, to being a felon in possession of a gun and was also found to have a prior strike conviction for the reckless discharge of a firearm, the DA said.