PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Early returns had Placer County turning blue in the presidential election, but updated results show that’s not the case.
The county now reports that more than 49% of voters chose President Trump to Joe Biden’s 48%. It’s a difference of about 1,500 votes.
But this could change again, Placer County is still working to count 42,000 more ballots. Additionally, ballots postmarked November 3 can be received by the elections office until November 20.
The county will report results updates on Tuesday and Friday afternoons until the election is certified.
You can check the latest results here.
