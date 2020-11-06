SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS13) — The first of back-to-back cold fronts headed into California on Friday, bringing the prospect of an abrupt change to rain, snow and cool temperatures after months of hot, dry weather and wildfires.

The National Weather Service Sacramento forecasted temperatures in the mid-to-low-60s through the weekend in and around the Sacramento area.

Active weather is expected into the weekend. Snow showers will continue into the evening over the Sierra with more snow expected Saturday night. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EonLniUx8P — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 6, 2020

The National Weather Service said the first winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada this weekend and urged drivers to be careful. Snow showers are expected to continue in the Sierra through Saturday night.

Bay Area temperatures are expected to struggle with warming as maximum daytime forecasts in the low 60s and high 50s.

“If you haven’t headed out the door for work yet (or even if you are working from home), be sure to grab your light jacket, coat, hoodie or sweatshirt,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet. “Fall has arrived!”

The change in weather will test people’s willingness to keep dining outdoors, which Californians have taken to since the pandemic largely squashed indoor dining amid fears of virus transmission. Restaurants have moved tables onto sidewalks and even to city streets closed off to traffic to accommodate hungry diners.

In the Bay Area, the weather service expects showers overnight and into Saturday morning with another round Sunday morning. The bulk of the rain will be along the central coast south of San Jose, meteorologist Anna Schneider said.

Rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch to up to a quarter-inch, Schneider said. San Francisco has had no substantial rain since May, she said.