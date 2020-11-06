ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
By Richie Ramos
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Recount California rally is planned for Saturday afternoon at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.

The event is hosted by Freedom Angels 2.0, which is calling upon attendees to bring recall petitions to the rally, and is scheduled to run from noon to 2 p.m.

As of Friday night, the 2020 presidential election remained too close to call. In the race to 270 electoral votes, CBS News had Democratic party candidate Joe Biden at 254 and President Donald Trump at 213 on Friday.

The latter half of the week saw Trump falsely claim victory in the race and accused Biden, as well as critics and media, of stealing the election from him.

Freedom Angels 2.0 said it will have county booths at the rally to meet with local activists.

