SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As fall descends on the City of Trees, leaf blowers are a common sight and sound. But the city council is now working to change that, at least on days when the air reaches unhealthy levels.

In a proposed ordinance the Sacramento City Council will be taking up on Tuesday, use of both electric and gas-powered leaf blowers would be banned on days when the AQI goes over 100.

Officials argue that portable leave blowers contribute to dust emissions. The exhaust from engine and refueling are also concerns city leaders cited for the possible ban.

Sacramento has averaged 34.4 days a year (dating back to 2014) where the AQI went over 100, according to numbers from the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District cited by city leaders.

Other cities in the region, like Davis, already have a leaf blower ban on the books when the AQI reaches 100 or more.