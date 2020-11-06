SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who had already been convicted of prior sex crimes with a child has been convicted again, this time of sexually assaulting two young sisters in Sacramento County.

Anthony Dougherty was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl while she was doing some work for him. The girl is a family member of Dougherty, but it’s unclear how they are related.

Prosecutors also accused Dougherty of raping the girl when she was 15-years-old.

At some point, the girl told her sister about Dougherty’s sexual assaults. It was then that the sister also confided that she too had been inappropriately touched by him. The girls then reported incidents to authorities.

Dougherty had previously been convicted of molesting a child back in 2001, the district attorney’s office says.

On Friday, the DA’s office announced that Dougherty was convicted in a Sacramento County court on two counts of rape and one count of lewd act on a child.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Dougherty is now facing a maximum sentence of 240 years to life in prison. He’s set to be sentenced on Dec. 11.