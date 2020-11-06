ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:cold case, san joaquin county news

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Investigators in San Joaquin County are asking for help to solve a cold case from the 80s.

Officials say a neighbor found Virginia White dead inside her apartment on December 9, 1981. She had been badly beaten.

According to a release from the District Attorney’s office, White had just retired from her job as a food service worker at the Stockton State Hospital. She had lived alone in an apartment for over 11 years and was known as the “Candy Lady” to her co-workers, friends and neighbors, the release said.

Officials said White was also known to loan people money “without hesitation or reservation.” She was described as cheerful, generous and trusting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact SPD Detective Cliff Johnson at 209-937-8323.

