SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS13) — Convicted killer Scott Peterson made an appearance in a San Mateo County Court on Friday.

Peterson appeared virtually from San Quentin State Prison. His defense team had previously filed a motion for San Mateo County to take over his appeal case immediately. Peterson had a hearing scheduled in Stanislaus County that has been vacated and moved to San Mateo County.

After having his death sentence overturned, Peterson will be retried for the penalty phase of his 2002 murder case.

Last month, Peterson also appeared remotely from San Quentin State Prison for a hearing in Stanislaus County Court. It was decided in that hearing that the penalty phase will be retried.

Earlier in October, the California Supreme Court ordered for Peterson’s 2004 conviction of murdering his wife Laci and their unborn son to be reexamined.

Further, back in August, the California Supreme Court also ruled to overturn Peterson’s death sentence over questions brought up over a juror. However, the court rejected Peterson’s argument that he couldn’t get a fair trial due to the publicity of the case.

The court did decide to uphold Peterson’s murder conviction but left open the possibility for prosecutors to try again for the same sentence.

While Peterson was originally given the death sentence, California hasn’t executed any death row inmate since 2006. Further, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a moratorium on executions for as long as he is in office.

No cameras will be allowed in court on Friday.

