ACAMPO (CBS13) – A suspect is in custody after a teenager was shot and killed in Acampo on Friday afternoon, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the shooting happened along the 19000 block N. Highway 99 Frontage Road. Responding deputies said a person on the scene admitted to being the shooter.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Officials say the victim was a 15-year-old male. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Traffic on Highway 99 in the area is not impacted.

Officials have not released any information about the suspect.

