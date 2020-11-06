Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Workers at the California Office of State Publishing arrived at work on Friday to find racist notes on their desks.
The notes were found around 6 a.m. on three people’s desks at the office in West Sacramento.
In photos shared by the workers union, two of the notes have the N-word in big lettering, while the third note had “N***** lover.”
Two of the workers whose desks were targeted are black, while the third worker’s partner is black.
California Highway Patrol responded to the office later Friday morning to investigate.
At this point, it’s unclear who’s responsible for leaving the notes.