ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:racism, State Workers, West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Workers at the California Office of State Publishing arrived at work on Friday to find racist notes on their desks.

The three racist notes that were discovered on Friday. (Editor’s note: Offensive words have been blocked out. Credit: Brandy Johnson, Local 39)

The notes were found around 6 a.m. on three people’s desks at the office in West Sacramento.

In photos shared by the workers union, two of the notes have the N-word in big lettering, while the third note had “N***** lover.”

Two of the workers whose desks were targeted are black, while the third worker’s partner is black.

California Highway Patrol responded to the office later Friday morning to investigate.

More from CBS Sacramento:

At this point, it’s unclear who’s responsible for leaving the notes.

Comments

Leave a Reply