YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) — A major route into Yosemite National Park will be closed this weekend as a storm is expected to move into Northern California.

Caltrans announced on Friday that Tioga Pass, also known as State Route 120, has been closed.

A couple of weather systems will bring a dramatic change in the weather to Norcal Friday and this weekend. #sacwx pic.twitter.com/PSodbqHgjF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 6, 2020

Temperatures are expected to drop starting Friday and rain/snow showers are forecasted to roll through most of California through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Lower elevations, like the Central Valley, aren’t expected to get much precipitation, but mountain areas should see about 3-6 inches of snow with the first round on Friday.

A second round of precipitation is expected with the storm Saturday through Sunday, this time with mountain areas expecting around 3-8 inches of snow.

Forecasters say the foothills could also have a chance of thunderstorms on Friday.

Officials will re-asses the situation on Tioga Pass after the storm passes on Monday.