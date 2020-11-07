SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were at the Biden headquarters in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday evening to address the nation for the first time after being declared the projected winners of the 2020 presidential election.

The pair arrived at the Biden HQ at the Chase Center at around 5 p.m. to deliver their victory speech after winning the White House in a historic win.

Harris took the stage first and acknowledged the history that was made with her being elected as vice president.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said in her speech.

Harris introduced Biden to the stage to roaring applause. The projected 46th president of the United States said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would be his administration’s top priority.

“Our work will begin with getting COVID under control,” Biden said in his speech.

The president-elect that he plans to announce a 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday.

Biden thanked the Black community for standing by him and said he will stand by them as his administration will aim to highlight the diversity in the country as was reflected in his campaign.

“Tonight, the whole world is watching American, and I believe our best America is a beacon for the globe,” Biden said Saturday evening.

As Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, Harris made history as the first woman and the first Black American and Asian American to serve as vice president.

Following Harris and Biden’s speeches, they gathered with their families on stage to watch a firework show above the Chase Center with the crowd in attendance.