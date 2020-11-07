SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Tensions ran high as supporters of President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden gathered in downtown Sacramento on Saturday following the latter’s projected win in the 2020 election.

Protesters in support of Trump and counter-demonstrators in support of Biden clashed at the State Capitol. A Recount California rally held by Trump supporters was met by plenty of Biden supporters who took to Capitol once they heard the news.

“I am so excited and I’m so thankful that we’re going to move forward as a country, that we just voted down hate,” said Kay Keating Munn, a Biden supporter from Laguna Beach.

CBS News on Saturday projected Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the winners in the presidential race.

Lines of police on bicycles stood between the groups of demonstrators trying to keep things peaceful throughout the day.

“They have their right, free speech. We’re not like them, you know? We’re not going to hurt them, we’re not going to beat them up, we’re not going to burn down businesses,” one Trump supporter said.

Around a hundred people showed up at the Capitol. The crowd began to disperse just before 7 p.m.

Police said there were a few altercations, but no arrests were made.

In his first address to the nation as president-elect, Biden said he understands how Trump’s voters may feel and said a goal of his administration will be to unify the US.

“Tonight, the whole world is watching American, and I believe our best America is a beacon for the globe,” Biden said Saturday evening.