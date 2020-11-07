SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other leaders across the state congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris after the pair was declared the projected winners of the 2020 presidential election.

Newsom on Saturday that the victory was what America needed in a time of unprecedented crisis.

News and the Associated Press called the 2020 race for Biden after he was deemed the projected winner of Pennsylvania, which pushed him over the 270 electoral votes mark.

In Biden’s first tweet after the announcement, he said he was honored to be declared the next president. Harris shared similar sentiments and said her and the president-elect were ready to get to work.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also congratulated Biden and Harris on their historic win and said it is time for our nation to heal and grow together.

We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020

As Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, Harris made history as the first woman and the first Black American and Asian American to serve as vice president.

“America’s largest state congratulates the next President and Vice-President of these United States. This was truly the victory America needed to be the America we know we can be. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the choice of a record number of American voters – and an overwhelming majority of Californians — because we know they will represent all Americans. They will treat every person with dignity and deserving of equal opportunity. They will attack systemic injustices, not their fellow Americans. They will respect the rule of law and democratic institutions. They will elevate science and expertise and renew America’s place of leadership in responding to global threats like COVID and climate change. In short, they will return our better angels to our nation’s highest offices. If anyone can turn hurt into healing and deep-seated divisions into common ground, repair our standing around the world and rally our nation together in this time of unprecedented crisis, it’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Joe Biden is a fervent believer in our promise to working-class Americans because he is a product of it. He knows how to get things done, even in a federal government paralyzed by partisan gridlock. But mostly he is a person of decency, empathy, and strong-as-oak character. He possesses the moral and ethical compass necessary to guide our nation through this valley of darkness toward a more hopeful, healthy and unselfish future. Kamala Harris has spent her life making a difference and now she makes history. It’s both fitting and phenomenal that the first woman and first person of color to hold an elected office in the White House will be a favorite daughter of California. Kamala is, after all, a walking, whip-smart embodiment of the California Dream. She’s tough, she’s passionate, she’s persistent and she’s devoted a lifetime to the highest American ideal of justice for all. Today, her ceiling-shattering accomplishment will put wings on the aspirations and imaginations of young women and people of color all across this country and around the world. I have long been proud to call Kamala Harris my good friend. But I will be even prouder to call her: ‘Madam Vice President.’ Congratulations, President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris. California is here for it. And we are here for you.”

Together, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will turn hurt into healing and deep-seated divisions into common ground, repair our standing around the world and rally our nation together in this time of unprecedented crisis. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020

I couldn’t be more happy for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – and more importantly for our country. pic.twitter.com/ot1LQzrXlO — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) November 7, 2020

What a great day for our democracy! Congratulations to my friends @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, the first woman ever elected on a presidential ticket. I’m confident you will represent ALL Americans to the best of your ability. https://t.co/PBRczAsu7G — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) November 7, 2020

A special congratulations to my fellow Californian, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. As the first woman, Black and Indian-American Vice President in our nation’s history, millions across the nation are seeing a dream realized. You are truly an inspiration for us all. — Rep. Doris Matsui (@DorisMatsui) November 7, 2020