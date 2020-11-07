DAVIS (CBS13) – The country witnessed a historic weekend as the first woman and woman of color was named Vice President-elect.

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father is now rising higher in U.S. leadership than any other woman before her. It has sparked a new era, inspiring women of all ages and backgrounds across the country.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Harris said in her victory speech Saturday.

If there’s a young woman out there who knows what it’s like to make the seemingly impossible possible, that’s Melissa Meux.

“It’s very exciting and I think she’s a great role model for all of us to see how far we can go,” Meux said.

The 14-year-old from Davis is one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the country. It’s the highest honor in the Boy Scouts organization and a position held primarily by males. Meux is part of a group of young ladies to earn the achievement, paving the way for many more like her friend Ayisi Ni, who’s pushing for the same honor.

“And her public service record has been very inspiring and awesome for people like me who want to achieve what she has achieved later in life,” Ni said.

Now all of them are looking to another role model after spending the day talking about the first female Vice President-elect.

“And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition,” Harris said.

With her election win along with President-elect Joe Biden, Harris has become a beacon of hope encouraging young women of all backgrounds to dream big.

“It’s pretty cool that we get to see her go into office while we’re becoming Eagle Scouts,” Meux said.

Meux and others will be officially honored as Eagle Scouts in February.