SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – With Election Day behind us, tens of thousands of political yard signs in Sacramento County are now obsolete.
Most of them are not recyclable, so a coalition of groups is collecting them – and making them available to artists who can use them to create art.
“Some artists want to take it and turn it into planters. Another one wants to turn it into a new type of canvas,” said Shira Lane, of The Atrium 916, “Others want to create kind messaging to make America kind again and bring us together again.”
The Politics To Art event aims to keep the signs from ending up in landfills.
Organizers said anyone who can put the signs to good use is welcome to take them – including crafters, hobbyists, art teachers and students.