SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are at the Biden headquarters in Wilmington, Del., to address the nation for the first time after being declared the projected winners of the 2020 presidential election.
The pair arrived at the Biden HQ at the Chase Center at around 5 p.m. to deliver their victory speech after winning the White House in a historic win.
As Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, Harris made history as the first woman and the first Black American and Asian American to serve as vice president.
