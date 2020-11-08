SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – One person was killed and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Suisun City on Friday night, authorities said.

The Suisun City Police Department said officers were dispatched Friday at 9:22 o.m. to reports of a shooting at a residence along Gray Hawk Lane, just south of Highway 12.

Both victims were found inside, where one of them was pronounced dead and the other was found in need of medical treatment, police said. The surviving victim was taken to the hospital. Details regarding their condition were not released.

Information regarding a potential suspect was not available.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting or may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Suisun City Police Department