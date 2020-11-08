Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two men parked in separate vehicles were hit by stray bullets after a gunman opened fire on a separate group of people, the Stockton Police Department said on Sunday.
The victims, ages 63 and 52, were described by police as having non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Authorities only described the suspect as a Black man approximately 20 years old.
The suspect fired shots at a group of men just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night along W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, resulting in the two unintended targets being hit.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.