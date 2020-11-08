LATHROP (CBS13) – A loaded gun, marijuana and large amounts of cash were located inside of a car that crashed while a driver was doing donuts overnight in Lathrop, authorities said on Sunday.

Jose Mario Gonzalez, 38, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where he faces several firearm- and drug-related charges, according to Lathrop Police Services.

Gonzalez was a passenger in the vehicle and became trapped inside once the crash happened, police said. The gun, marijuana and cash were located in the car after Gonzalez was removed.

Swipe to see more photos from the scene.

jose-mario-gonzalez-mug Mugshot of Jose Mario Gonzalez, 38, courtesy of Lathrop Police Services

gun-cash Cash and gun seized during a search of the vehicle that crashed in Lathrop on Nov. 8, 2020, courtesy of Lathrop Police Services

bag-of-pot Marijuana seized during a search of the vehicle that crashed in Lathrop on Nov. 8, 2020, courtesy of Lathrop Police Services

crash-site Photo of the crash in Lathrop on Nov. 8, 2020, courtesy of Lathrop Police Services

A witness told law enforcement just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday that the vehicle spun out and crashed in the 3800 block of Yosemite Avenue, just north of the Guthmiller Road exit of Highway 120.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and police said Gonzalez did not provide information about the individual.